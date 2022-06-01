Ensure Fair Representation: Launa

This was highlighted during a Gender Equality workshop on Monday organised by the PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC), were the key messages were promoting a ‘Safe Space’ and ‘Fair Representation’.

PNGOC Gender Equity Committee Chairlady, Iamo Launa challenged the attendees, particularly National Sports Federations about ‘Fair Representations.’

“How are you promoting Gender Equity in respective National Federations? Have you done enough? National Federations must ensure there is fair representation,” emphasised Launa.

“This culture must come from the household. Your sons and daughters must practice that when they grow up.” Launa also emphasised that sports can change things for the better in respective communities and at all levels.

Themed ‘Unconscious Bias’, the workshop was attended by National Federations and General Management Teams and officials going to the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games this month and those going to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July.

Present to also give awareness at the workshop were the Red Cross team. Red Cross volunteer, Jimmy Peter noted that of the 40 million people in the world living with HIV, more than half of them are women and girls.

“We encourage women and girls to protect themselves and we encourage men to respect women and girls,” said Mr Peter

Day 1 of the workshop focused on Women in Leadership topics and Day 2 was presented on Equal Participation and Inclusivity.