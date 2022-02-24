Endorsement Of Team PNG Pending

While the endorsement of the final team is pending, the top management for Team PNG has been appointed. The JC is the committee under the PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC) that deliberates and endorses sports and their top athletes to take part as Team PNG in the Olympics, Commonwealth and Pacific Games.

Targeted sports that will represent Papua New Guinea at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Mariana Island, scheduled for June 17th to 25th 2022 are Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Golf, Tennis, Va’a and weightlifting.

“We urge the National Federations to provide all requirements for the Pacific Mini Games preparations and accreditation purposes,” said PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla.

Rapilla announced the General Management Team today, with other members to be added subject to the overall team size. The management like other sports officials on the team are made up of volunteers and they are:

Kila Dick, Chef de Mission

Anzillah Miro, General Manager

Ivan Ravu, Chief Medical Officer

Hendriella Vilosi, Head Physiotherapist

Dick is also the Male Vice President of the PNGOC Executive Board and chairs the Justification Committee. Prior to his appointment as the Male Vice President, he served as the President for the PNG Volleyball Association.

A former athlete himself, Dick has been in the sporting fraternity for more than 40 years. He is employed as the Manager for Sports Recreation and Social Service with the National Capital District Commission.

Assisting the Chef de Mission in the capacity of General Manager for Team PNG is Miro. She had previously served in the same role for Team PNG to the 2017 Pacific Mini Games and 2019 Pacific Games and employed as the Volunteer Manager for the 2015 Pacific Games.

Her Games experience together with her professional career as the Executive Manager– Operations for Vanguard International is welcoming.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ivan Ravu has worked with various sports such as the PNG Kumuls, PNG Hunters, Gulf Isou Rugby League and Team PNG to the Vanuatu 2017 Pacific Mini Games and Samoa 2019 Pacific Games.

Vilosi is no new comer to sports. Appointed as the Head Physiotherapist to the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, Hendriella was previously employed by High Performance Sport PNG as a Physiotherapist.

She has been engaged with sports such as Cricket, Rugby, Netball, Football, Hockey and was part of Team PNG to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and Samoa 2019 Pacific Games.