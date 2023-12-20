ENB trials mini-rugby league

NRL PNG led by National Program Coordinator Martin Ingirin Jnr launched the mini mod program at the Gelegele Resettlement Sports Oval in the Rabaul district recently.

The mini mod concept uses modified rugby league rules and targets kids in the ages of 7 to 12 years old. 120 kids in the age categories of 10, 8 and 6 year olds were present to trial out the program.

The NRL PNG led by National Program Coordinator Martin Ingirin Jnr said the mini mod encourages primary and elementary school kids to develop better conducts while using rugby league as the main drive.

The game is played in Morobe province as well as in Port Moresby. And is now reaching out to other centers and this is the first for the NGI region.

The children took part in basic training drills before taking the field in teams of six players.

The mini mod program has drawn interest among younger kids in the country to take up rugby league.

PNGRFL NGI program coordinator, Solomon Darius said the mini mod is in its trial phases and there will also be clinics for coaches and managers.

The program will enhance to achieve the goals of the PNG RFL junior development division.

Full trials of the mini mod are scheduled for early January with more kids are expected to attend.