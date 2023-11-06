ENB Soccer Association established

PNGFA John Kapi Natto officially recognized ENB Soccer Association and declared its status as an Associate Member to PNGFA on November 1, 2023 at the Gazelle International Hotel.

The newly established association was tasked to:

Open a Bank Account

Incorporate with IPA

Set bylaws and rules for the game

Set up a constitution for the Association

Must have teams for both genders in all divisions, and

Must have a yearly competition and structure according to PNGFA's yearly competition calendar.

Kapi Nato said under the PNGFA initiative to recognize football at the provincial level, so far, East and West Sepik, Oro, ENBP, and Alotau have been recognized as Associate Members of PNGFA.

Gulf and New Ireland are working on their compliance and will soon be recognized.

When recognizing the ENB Soccer Association, Kapi Natto said he is aiming to give equal opportunities to all the provinces to have their soccer Associations registered.

Kapi Nato said East and West Sepik provinces, Milne Bay, ENBP, New Island, Gulf, Jiwaka, Hela and Oro provinces could have their Soccer Associations registered in the near future.