Empty sporting venues

Sporting venues for Port Moresby Rugby Football League, the South Side netball courts, Bisini Sports precinct, Kaugere rugby league fields one and two in Moresby south, Konedobu, are among those in the nation’s capital that have been closed, including the Sir John Guise sporting complex.

Individual sports associations that are nearing the end of their competitions and those in the middle of it, will consult with the National Pandemic Controller to continue their games next weekend, or hold off until the end of the given period.

POMRFL and Super Rugby League, hope to confirm the status of their competitions by next week Tuesday.