Empowering Paralympians

The funds were provided to assist the country's team in the forthcoming 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, set to take place in Paris, France this July.

The PNG delegation, consisting of three individuals including a coach, will represent their nation on the global stage. Dorna Longbut, a remarkable Paralympian, will compete in both the Javelin and Shot Put events.

Similarly, Regina Edward will showcase her skills in the Discus and Shot-Put categories. These exceptional athletes have earned their spot through the World Para Athletics Minimal Standard Process, proving their outstanding abilities and eliminating the need for wildcard entries.

At just 24 years old, Dorna has already made a name for herself by clinching the prestigious SP Sports Awards title. With an impressive track record, she holds promising prospects for achieving international excellence, aiming to secure a spot among the top eight athletes in the world for Javelin and Shot Put. Anticipating a bright future, Dorna may even contend for medals in upcoming competitions.

Regina, an experienced athlete aged 34, has achieved her personal best results this year. Her exceptional performance in the Shot Put event positions her as a strong contender on the international stage.

During the ceremonial donation presentation, Peter Komon, BSP Deputy Retail General Manager, expressed the bank's pride in its enduring involvement with sports in Papua New Guinea. He highlighted the belief that sports possess the transformative power to impact communities positively. Through their continued support, BSP aspires to bring about change, not only in individual lives but also in mindsets and communities at large.

Peter Curtain, the President of PNG Paralympic Sports, conveyed his gratitude. Mr. Curtain affirmed that the athletes would perform to the best of their abilities, not only representing Papua New Guinea but also carrying the bank's name on the global stage.

The PNG Paralympic team embarked on their journey to Paris on Monday July 3rd, 2023, in preparation for the highly anticipated World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place from July 8th to 17th, 2023.