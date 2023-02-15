EMK Sepik Pride 9s off

In an official media release issued today EMK Sepik 9s Tournament Committee regrets to announce the postponement of the tournament which was set to run from the 17th to 19th February, 2023.

Due to time limitation and other logistical issues they are unable to proceed with the event on the mentioned dates.

This 9s competition is the direct scouting venue for the new Sepik Pride franchise. With only 7 weeks left to prepare for the 2023 Digicel Cup season, all the focus is on getting the team ready for their inaugural season.