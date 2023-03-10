Eels v Sharks: Match preview

Both sides will have taken plenty of positives out of their first-up efforts despite having nothing to show in the 'win' column - the Eels going to golden point against Melbourne, and the Sharks matching motors with Souths for much of the night despite going in without Nicho Hynes and losing Wade Graham to the bin.

Hynes is a chance to return from a calf injury but Graham faces three weeks on the sideline after he was charged with Dangerous Contact for a high shot on Rabbitoh Davvy Moale.

The Eels and Sharks met just once in 2022, a round two clash that was decided in the last minute by a Teig Wilton try and an ice cool Hynes conversion as Cronulla got home 18-16 in their first match at PointsBet Stadium since 2019.

Both sides opened the 2022 season with four wins in their first five games but a 0-2 start awaits the team that can't rise to the occasion on Friday night and make the necessary adjustments from round one.

This week it's the Eels with home ground advantage and they'll have plenty of support behind them as fans flock down from the offices and restaurants of Parramatta for the 6.00pm kick-off hoping to cheer Mitch Moses to victory in his 200th NRL game.

Team News

Eels: Former Kiwi international Bailey Simonsson is set to return from the shoulder injury he suffered in last year's Grand Final, after being named on the wing in place of Sean Russell in the 24-hour update. The side is otherwise unchanged from that which lost to the Storm in golden point last week.

Sharks: With Wade Graham suspended for four games for a Reckless High Tackle committed in Round 1, Connor Tracey joins the interchange, while prop Royce Hunt also returns from an elbow injury via the bench. Jack Williams (head knock) is out. No changes to the 17 in Thursday night's update, with Max Bradbury, Jayden Berrell and Niwhai Puru have all dropping out of the squad.

