Eels hold out Warriors to post back-to-back wins

For most of the season Parramatta have followed up a win against a top team with a loss to a bottom-placed side and after their homecoming win against Wests Tigers two weeks ago the Warriors played with confidence and energy.

However, the New Zealand-based team conceded too many six-again calls, while the Eels playmakers Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown forced four goal-line re-starts to put the home team in a strong position.

Fijian winger Maika Sivo was back to his best after a long lay-off due to injury and he bought the home fans to their feet with a long range try and an intercept to send centre Waqa Blake racing to the tryline.

With Cronulla winning the earlier match on Friday, the Eels needed to win to stay in touch with the top four teams ahead of the run into the finals.

Every Parramatta starting forward, except hooker Reed Mahoney, ran more than 100 metres with the ball, led by Reagan Campbell-Gillard (163m) and Shaun Lane (174m).

Match snapshot

The Warriors put themselves under pressure in the opening stanza after conceding three set re-starts and while they defended well it was only a matter of time before they cracked.

Waqa Blake scored his first try in the 12th minute after Reed Mahoney threw a long pass behind Reagan Campbell-Gillard from dummy half for the Eels centre to stroll over the Warriors line.

Blake had to run much further for this second try after fellow Fijian Maika Sivo intercepted a Shaun Johnson pass for winger Ed Kosi on the Warriors line and raced downfield.

With Chanel Harris-Tavita giving chase, Sivo stepped infield before sending Blake racing for the corner to score.

The Warriors refused to give up and after a sustained period of pressure on the Parramatta line, Wayde Egan and Adam Pompey combined to put winger Marcelo Montoya over eight minutes before halftime.

Trailing just 10-6 at half-time, the Warriors must have thought they were a chance of causing an upset but errors and ill discipline again put them under pressure and the Eels made them pay.

Wests Tigers-bound second-rower Isaiah Papali'i scored in the 55th minute after a reverse pass from Mahoney and captain Clint Gutherson virtually sealed the win three minutes later after Montoya was unable to take a Mitchell Moses bomb.

Sivo then completed a dominant second half Parramatta performance when he raced down the left touchline to score after a 20-metre Gutherson pass created space for Dylan Brown.

Play of the game

Maika Sivo scored a try and laid on another but it was fellow winger Bailey Simonsson who produced the big moment of the match after his Warriors opposite Marcelo Montoya was unable to take a Mitchell Moses bomb.

Simonsson collected the loose ball and as the Warriors defenders drove him towards the sideline, he managed to flung it in-field for Eels captain Clint Gutherson to score and give his side a 22-6 lead.

