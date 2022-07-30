Eels down 12-man Panthers to keep top four hopes alive

The Eels were on top before Cleary was sensationally given his marching orders by referee Todd Smith for a lifting tackle on Kiwis five-eighth Dylan Brown at a sold out CommBank Stadium.

Piling on five first half tries, Parramatta inflicted Penrith's second defeat of the season - and they were also responsible for the other loss in round nine.

Trailing 30-4 at halftime and without Cleary or injured five-eighth Jarome Luai, the Panthers showed why they have been the NRL's top team of the past three seasons to limit the Eels to just one late try despite being a man down.

Fiji winger Maika Sivo and hooker Reed Mahoney scored two tries each, while halfback Mitchell Moses produced two 40/20 kicks as the Eels kept their top four hopes alive after last weekend's 36-14 loss to Brisbane.

Cleary was given his marching orders in the 18th minute after placing his hands between the legs of Brown, who flipped awkwardly in the tackle.

"Your hands were between the legs. His head hit the ground. Go," Smith told him.

The NSW Origin playmaker is the seventh player sent off this season and first Penrith player dismissed in 10 years since Travis Burns in 2012.

The Eels were leading 12-4 at the time and scored from the ensuing penalty.

Click here to read the full article

Source: NRL.com