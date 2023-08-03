Eastern Conference host exhilarating Rd 5

The games, which are usually held on Saturdays, took place on Wednesday to bring Bougainville in sync with the rest of Papua New Guinea, as they were one round behind.

In the opening match, Hamatana FC clashed with Kiara FC, and it was an exhilarating encounter. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Hamatana FC fell short as Kiara FC emerged victorious with a 4-2 scoreline, securing three crucial points.

The second game featured an intense battle between South Bougainville FC and North Bougainville FC. North Bougainville FC showcased their dominance on the field, overpowering their opponents with a commanding 5-0 triumph.

The NGI Eastern Conference WNSL also witnessed an enthralling draw in the third game of round 5. Buka Atolls FC and Central Bougainville FC fought tooth and nail, displaying skillful football that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

In the end, the two teams settled for a hard-fought 3-all draw, sharing the points and maintaining their unbeaten streaks.

As the dust settles on round five, teams are gearing up for another exciting round of matches in round 6, scheduled for Saturday, 5th August 2023. Fans can expect more thrilling action and fierce competition as the quest for WNSL glory continues.