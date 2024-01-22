East Sepik to host PNG Games in 2028

There were two other provinces also in the race, Oro and Eastern Highlands.

Twenty-two provinces that form the Games Council voted in the bid with the majority favouring East Sepik. Oro who finished second will now host the 10th edition of the Games in 2032.

There was a space of joy and jubilation in the room when the East Sepik Bid Team was announced and declared winners to host the 9th PNG Games in 2028, 4 years from now.

Oro province came second ahead of the inaugural host province, Eastern Highlands and in alignment with the amended Games Charter will now host the 10th Games in 2032.

On behalf of the East Sepik Bid Team, East Sepik Governor, Provincial Administration, Wewak MP and the people of East Sepik, Deputy Provincial Administrator, Social Services and Chairman of the Bid Team Alphonse Ralph Kami was quite overwhelmed by the occasion but expressed gratitude and appreciation especially to the Games Council Members for their trust confidence through their votes.

Meanwhile, PNG Games Council Chairman Albert Veratau also announced changes and amendments to the Games Charter whereby the games will be staged every four years.

Veratau also announced bids will now be organized four years out from the games year.

The 8th PNG Games will be staged in Southern Highlands Province in September 2024.