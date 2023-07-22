EAP Men’s Cricket Qualifier Set

PNG is in a bid to qualify for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup Tournament that will be held in India later in the year.

Visiting teams have travelled into the country for the event. PNG is hosting this tournament for the very first time, with the Barramundis as a tournament favorite.

Unlike previous qualifiers where winners have to go through the global qualifier before entering the T20 World Cup, the winner in this tournament gets direct entry.

While the Barramundis have home advantage, Cricket PNG CEO, Richard Done said the PNG lads should not take any of their opponents lightly.

Barramundis Head Coach, Nathan Reardon, said Japan is one team that he expects a strong game from, as they will be fielding some Australia-based players. He is not ignoring a tough challenge from Philippines and Vanuatu, who are equally strong sides.

Veteran Cricketer and team skipper, Asad Vala, is grateful to have this opportunity to captain the PNG side in front of the home crowd.

The qualifier will not have finals. The team that wins most of its matches will be declared winner, and will get a direct ticket to the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Tournament in India, this October.