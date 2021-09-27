Eagles Win To Maintain Lead

13 Plus Cats put the defending champions to the test before they regained control in the final quarter to run away with 10 goals to 4 at fulltime.

Eagles had a sloppy start deviating from their game plan that gave Cats the leeway to lead the. At halftime, Cats trailed by 2 goals, 6-4 and continued into the third quarter. Sensing an upset was looming Eagles coach, Danny Mellie who challenged his star-studded side to step up on their play.

With much talk, Eagles regrouped and kicked four more goals to seal the match in their favour at fulltime 10-10(70) to 4-2(26).

West Eagles are the benchmark of the city competition and are looking good to claim another premiership title this season.

Meanwhile, the Port Moresby AFL regular season has two remaining weeks before they the finals.