Eagles soar home

The intriguing round 8 clash was played in true rugby league spirits with high intensity and a lot of emotions resulting in players being sent to the bin for dangerous play.

Put down as the main event of Sunday’s double-header, the Francis Ray-coached side asserted their dominance early in the fiery encounter using their power play to wear out the Wigmen's defence through the middle of the ruck but found little luck.

It was obvious from the outset both teams were primed for a physical match up in front of a good side crowd of supporters, as the match went forth and back for the majority of the halves, with both teams showing a strong defensive mindset.

Wigmen were first to score 6 minutes into the first half through centre Terence Wemin for a 6-0. The intensity of the game continued before the Eagles found their way to the Wigmen’s try line.

It was former Hunters and Eagles enforcer Henry Wan Noki, who got the Eagles on the front foot using their power running tactic to terrorize Wigmen’s defense leading to Eagles' first try to level the score at 6 all.

Eagles scored again in the 30th minute with a try to centre Desmond Michael pushing their score to 10-6 with conversion unsuccessful.

The sin-binning of Eagles duo Ox Jacob and Benji Ben at different intervals of the match somehow kept the Eagles in the lead before dynamic fullback and man of the match Dickson Pipi evaded the Wigmen defence on the left edge to put the Eagles further ahead at 14-6 until half time.

Desperation to find points continued in the second half until Wigmen found their mojo through veteran winger Norman Brown powering his way over to stay in touch with the Eagles 12-14.

A successful penalty kick by Trevor Solu in the 54 minutes levelled up the scores 14 all. From another Eagles misdemeanor, Solu had the opportunity to put Wigmen in front with less than 10 minutes to go but missed the goal from the touchline.

Eagles turn to attack Wigmen’s side of the field in the dying 4 minutes turned out to be the defining moment of the game when match referee Hanua Rupa, penalized Wigmen for a strip with two men in the tackle. Eagles reserve lock Moses Tika succesfully made the penalty kick giving the Eagles victory 16-14 at full-time.