Eagles not complacent with lead

The Eagles coach has done a great job turning the club around. He has received credit from rugby league fans and followers for turning the seller dwellers into title contenders when his side surged to top on the points ladder at the conclusion of round 11.

Ray admitted that it is quite an achievement for the Western Highlands franchise. He attributed this rise to the team’s effort in going about their job.

“It's quite an achievement for our team after being at the bottom of the ladder for many years. It's through commitment, hard work & discipline that brought us this far.”

While he is happy with progress of the team and the result his side has achieved so far, he is anticipating a good finish to the regular rounds. He admitted they still have hurdles to jump and wants his side to stick to their winning ways.

“We still have a couple of rounds left but I am quite happy with the way the boys are turning up in every game. It's all team effort from everyone involved and we are looking forward to the remaining games and we trust in that process that brought them this far.”

The Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles currently sit atop the competition points ladder with 16 points, Eight Wins from 12 Matches.

The reigning champions KMH Enga Mioks and East New Britain Agmark Guras are sitting closely on second and third spots respectively with 15 points. A win or a lose in this round can prove a deference on the points ladder at the conclusion of the round.