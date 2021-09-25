Eagles To Maintain Winning Run

13 Plus Cats explosive playmaker, Greg Ekari will be the key figure on the field to exploit the fragility of Bismarck Maritime West Eagles centreline in today’s Moni Plus Pom AFL re-scheduled match.

The match was to be played last Sunday but was declared a washout due to heavy rain.

The Eagles will start as favourites with their unbeaten track record and be aiming to keep their undented record intact

The reigning premiers of course smell of class with all their premiership players maintaining form.

The interesting contest will be between Ekari and Kila Rawali who were unbeatable ball running partners in their back-to-back premiership victories in 2019 and 2020.

Ekari’s departure has left a lot to be desired in Eagles centreline and if the stoutly built Kerema maintains composure on the field, he could wear Rawali out on foot race.

Ekari will be supported by shifty Glen Saniong and other rising youngsters making their mark in senior football through the development ranks.

The reigning champions boasts stars in Jeffery Vogae, Alois Mondo, Clyde Pulah, Dunstall Kase, Reagan Naipao, Pasco Bailey, Raymond Asaio and Kera Naffin Jr but they will find the youthful Cats youngsters a lot more pacier on foot race.

The Eagles strength will lie in their strong aerial marking skills and quick off-the-mark flow-on football but if Ekari, Saniong and the entire Cats line-up play their usual running game, they leave the Eagles gasping for air. All other AFL matches are on hold until next week.