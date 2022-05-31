Eagles Maintain Lead

Kokofas were simply outclassed in all facets of the contest and could only kick 1-1 (7) in the 2nd quarter. Eagles kicked 16-6 (102).

The big win now puts Eagles clear leaders with better per centage over Port Power and Concept Koboni who have also remained undefeated after 3 rounds of competition.

On Sunday, Koboni also showed they were a class above opponents Alavana Swans beating them 14-10 (94) to 1-2 (13), while Power overpowered Gerehu Magpies 8-4 (52) to 4-3 (27).

Power Magpies clash was a real crowd pleaser, taking the game right up to Powers heels. Strong marking skills and good counterattack by Power kept their opponents out to take the win in the end.

In Sunday’s other matches, Cats beat Gereka Bombers 7-6 (48) to 2-0 (12), while Lamana Dockers cruised past University Tigers 4-4 (28) to 2-3 (15).

In the Women’s matches on Saturday, Kokofas got one back beating West Eagles 7-6 (48) to 2-0 (12), and Lamana Dockers edged out Gerehu Magpies 2-1 (13) to 0-1 (1).