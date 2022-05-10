Eagles, Dockers Are AFL Premiers

Eagles outpaced a youthful Cats outfit 38-32 in the Men’s final while in the women’s, Dockers proved too strong for Kokofas 19-13 to take out the title.

In the Men’s round robin matches, Lamana Dockers tamed the Tigers 38-26, while Kokofa outclassed Gereka 23-7.

In the Men’s round robin final Port Power shocked highly fancied Koboni 26-16.

Meanwhile, the actual preseason matches commence this weekend.

Teams confirmed to participate this season are Maritime West Eagles, Lamana Dockers, Concept Koboni, Cats, Gordon's Kokofa, Port Power, Gerehu Magpies and University Tigers.

Gereka Bombers and Alavana Swans of Hula have until Wednesday this week to confirm their participation before draw is finalized.