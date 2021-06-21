DWZ makes mid-season switch to sign with Warriors until 2024

The Bulldogs announced on Monday the Kiwi international would join the Warriors with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old, who has represented the Bulldogs in 37 matches over the past three seasons, started his NRL career with a six-year stint at Penrith, playing 106 games for the Panthers.

"Dallin has put in a massive effort while here at the Bulldogs and I know that everyone at the club would like to thank him for what he has given during his time at Belmore," said Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton.

"He has now received an opportunity to join the Warriors and we can appreciate what that means to him as a proud New Zealander. We wish him and his family all the best with the move and for the future."

Warriors coach Nathan Brown was thrilled to bolster his backline.

"It’s great news for our club and a terrific signing having Dallin on board," he said in a team statement.

"He brings speed, leadership and experience into our young group and will be a major help to our developing younger players.

"Dallin has some wonderful attributes, has a well-rounded game and is a great competitor. We look forward to him joining us for the back end of this season and three more seasons after that."

After scoring two tries in his NRL debut in 2014, Watene-Zeleniak played his first Test for the Kiwis in 2016.

He captained his country for the first time against the Kangaroos in a famous win at Mount Smart Stadium in 2018 and then in three Tests against England.

He was again captain for the mid-year Test against Mate Ma’a Tonga in 2019 but was ruled out of the end-of-season Tests against Australia and Great Britain.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Born: August 17, 1995

Birthplace: Hamilton, NZ

Junior Clubs: College Old Boys (Hamilton, NZ), St Clair Comets (Sydney, NSW)

Position: Winger/Fullback

Height: 186cm

Weight: 97kg

Previous Clubs: Penrith Panthers (2014-2019), Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs (2019-2021).

NRL Debut: Penrith Panthers v Canberra Raiders, Panthers Stadium, April 5, 2014 (Rd 5)

NRL Games: 143 (2014-2021)

Penrith Panthers: 106 (2014-2019)

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs: 37 (2019-2021)

NRL Points: 196 (49 tries)

Representative: 12 Tests for Kiwis (2016-2019), Rugby League World Cup (2017), Māori All-Stars (2020, 2021)