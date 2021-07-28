Dugan and Coates on Roosters’ radar as they look to make deadline pick-up

Injuries to Matt Ikuvalu and Billy Smith this weekend has seen the Roosters forced into playing Joey Manu on the wing with Adam Keighran at centre in a heavily-shuffled side.

Joseph Suaalii and Brett Morris’ seasons were both cut short by injury.

The NRL is talking about introducing a loan system for the rest of this season given that bubble restrictions don’t allow clubs to dip into reserve grade easily.

Speaking on NRL360 on Fox League, The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield revealed four of the names that had been tossed up to coach Trent Robinson.

They’re desperate for outside backs,” Rothfield said. “They’ve got a couple of days (until August 1 deadline) to sign an outside back.

“They’ve got eight names, they won’t tell me who they are. Josh Dugan is on that list and Cronulla will be more than happy to release Josh Dugan.

“I don’t think the Roosters are interested though. Dale Copley from the Broncos and I spoke to Ben Ikin and he didn’t say they wouldn’t release him. Jorge Taufua at Manly is on the list but hasn’t played any (NRL) footy.

“I had heard the Roosters were hopeful of getting Xavier Coates but Brisbane said no way. The reason they won’t release him but will release Anthony Milford is that they save a couple of hundred thousands if Milford goes, but Coates is on nothing. They won’t save anything.”

Rothfield also revealed that the Roosters were aware of interest in Manu from the Warriors, with the Kiwi club looking to use the money left over by Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make a play for the Chooks star.

However, Rothfield said the club was confident of keeping hold of Manu.

“I checked that out and it is true that the Warriors want to use the Roger money to sign Joey Manu,” he said.

“Officially they can’t talk to him until November. I spoke to the Roosters and they are so determined to not allow this to happen, they will have to find the cap space to upgrade him because he can play centre, fullback, five-eighth or wing.

“They will keep him, I think. Where they’ll get the money to upgrade Manu is the front-rower Sio Siua Taukeiaho.

“He was nearly the best prop in the game. He’s contracted for next year but I think they’ve come to an agreement he’ll be released for the final year because there’s a huge money on offer in England.”