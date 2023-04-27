Draw made for FIFA U-20 WC

“Dear football fans, dear friends, queridos amigos, it gives me great, great pleasure to address you before the Draw for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023, the 23rd edition of this wonderful tournament, which gives us a glimpse of the stars of the future,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino prior to the beginning of the draw.

“Congratulations to all 23 teams who have qualified. And thank you to Argentina and particularly the Argentinian Football Association and its President, Chiqui Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities for staging this fantastic event.

“Muchas gracias, Argentina!”

In addition to the draw ceremony, FIFA also confirmed the match schedule and Host Cities for the tournament.

Twenty-four teams were drawn into six groups of four during the draw ceremony, hosted by presenter Samantha Johnson and conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza.

FIFA Legends Juan Pablo Sorin (Argentina) and David Trezeguet (France) were on hand to assist with the ceremony.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 will take place across four cities: La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero.

The tournament will open on 20 May with four matches on the opening day in San Juan and Santiago del Estero, including hosts Argentina taking on Uzbekistan in Santiago del Estero Stadium. Both cities will also play host to the quarterfinal, while La Plata Stadium will host the semi-finals, play-off for third place and the final.

(Presenter Samantha Johnson, left, and Director of FIFA Tournaments Jaime Yarza during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Draw at HoF, Home of FIFA, on April 21, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland – Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)