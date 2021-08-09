Dragons sign George Burgess as Mbye deal nears completion

The Dragons announced on Monday that Burgess has signed a two-year deal after his recovery from a hip operation has progressed well since his return to Wigan last year in the Super League was cut short by what was at one point feared to be a career-threatening injury.

It's believed his two-year contract is incentivised around game time for the big British prop, who at his peak was one of the NRL's premier front-rowers and a key cog in South Sydney's 2014 title triumph.

Mbye meanwhile is expected to eventually join Anthony Griffin's squad with an early release from his Tigers contract, though that remains contingent on talks between the two clubs.

His lucrative salary for next season has the Tigers well aware they will be required to contribute freight to release him, with a split of around $400,000 paid by each club likely to seal the deal.

No official comment has been made by the Tigers or Dragons, but Mbye has been up front about the club "not getting value for money out of me."

The Dragons have made an out-and-out utility of Mbye's ilk a priority in their recruitment as Griffin continues to shape his long-term roster.

Burgess meanwhile joins a front-row rotation that will also feature recent Maroons debutant and Cowboys prop Francis Molo.

The Englishman will continue his rehabilitation from hip surgery with the Dragons as football manager Ben Haran made a point of the 149 NRL games worth of experience Burgess brings.

"George will make a significant contribution to us here at the Dragons on and off the field; his experience and career achievements will only have a positive influence on the development of the younger players currently within our squad," Haran said.

"While he has some obstacles still to overcome following his well-documented surgery, our medical staff have already commenced working with George on his rehabilitation.

"Everyone is committed to helping George get back to his fighting best ahead of the 2022 season, but no person more than George himself. We're looking forward to him and his family joining the club."