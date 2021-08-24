Dragons Gets Lussick On Loan Deal

Lussick's loan deal follows Dragons vice-captain Andrew McCullough's season-ending ankle injury. The 20-year-old has played nine first grade games to date.

"Given the mounting injury toll throughout our playing ranks, we thought it important to sign a recognised hooker to our squad for the coming weeks," General manager of football Ben Haran said.

"We'd like to thank the Roosters for allowing Freddy to join our squad in Brisbane and look forward to providing him a short-term opportunity with the Dragons."