Douglas Guise 7s Hailed A Success

New Ireland Rugby Union President, Charlie Melachon thanked the participation of Port Moresby-based Brothers, Harlequins and Nova Rugby Union clubs for motivating the local talent.

Melachon said the three clubs associated with late Douglas Guise and being the only out of province clubs participating as exhibition play-offs, they boosted an elevated platform for the rest of the tournament over the independence weekend.

He acknowledged the backing of the tournament adding that it signalled a revived hope to see greater results moving forward for New Ireland.

Meanwhile, in the cup finals, Fandas of Lugagun village won the inaugural Douglas Guise Tribute 7s Cup.

Out of 34 teams from within the province taking part in the challenge, Fandas sealed a home ground victory 12-7 points over nearest rival Sappers.

Ngavalus Brothers 1 defeated Junction Brothers 14-12 in the Plate final, while Luvurao Wanderers 2 reigned by a 10-7 points over Madina Hawks in the Bowl final.

The shield award went to Laks Bay and Baum Storms claimed the Trophy beating Luvurao 1, 7-5.

Individuals were awarded for their outstanding performances. The Top Try Scorer went to Peter Salathiel of Manggai Barbarians, Best Player was awarded to Algie of Ngavalus Brothers 2 and Kunak Late of Fandas was named the Best and Fairest, while Timothy Mokis of Luburua Purex clinched the Best Forward award.

Most Improved Player - Benson Nigel of Baum Storms, Most Improved Team accorded to Tiang Hurricanes and Most Improved Coach was Oliab Gurumang.

To end the highlight the Lugagun oval in East Coast Nalik along Buluminski highway once again blossomed with rugby flavour of Bilas Peles serenaded by an oldies show between the New Ireland Drongos Oldies and Fishpots.

This year’s tournament was non-invitational but concentrated within the province teams and from next year onwards will be open to the rest of the country to contest.