Dolphins shine through adversity

The Dolphins also cement their second spot on the QRL Hostplus Cup points ladder with 10 points, and the Hunters are in 11th place with six points.

Coming off a bye last week, the Hunters had built a positive vibe at training, leading up to Saturday’s clash.The Hunters were in control at one stage and led 20-12, only to be chased down and overtaken by a fast-finishing Dolphins side.

Playing in Port Moresby’s humid conditions and the hostile reception from the local fans, the Dolphins showed a lot of resilience and character to silence the noise from the stands, producing some freakish tries at the back end of the fiery encounter that led to the Hunters demise.

Former Broncos/Souths and Wests Tigers star and Dolphins Coach Te’o admitted it was a tough day for his boys but praised his troops for standing up when it mattered the most. Te’o admitted it’s tough with some pretty bruised bodies out there but happy to entertain the crowd as well.

“Look it was a big travel day, we prepared well for this game we knew it was gonna be tough and physical side, so look I’m glad we’ve had a good preseason and a good few rounds so..look it’s tough with some pretty bruised bodies out there.”

Coach Te’o said they showed a lot of courage to step up against adversity.

When commenting on the tough humid conditions of Port Moresby, Dolphins Coach said: “Physically I think everyone felt that here, you guys are used to the heat over here ..we are not during the warm up they could feel it..but look one thing we said to ourselves since we coming over we wanted to put on the best game of football for you guys and entertain you guys and I’m thankful for giving us this opportunity.”

Dolphins captain Max Bailey was relieved after a grueling match but gave credit to his boys for the great effort.

The Dolphins team return home this weekend for the Round 7 clash against Townsville Blackhawk.