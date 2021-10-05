Dolphins set to win Bennett with Redcliffe to be unveiled as NRL’s 17th team

The Dolphins who will adopt a new name to replace Redcliffe are set to be unveiled as the NRL’s 17th team to join the competition in 2023.

Departing Souths coach Wayne Bennett is set to join the Redcliffe Dolphins when they are officially announced as the NRL’s Brisbane expansion team this month.

The Dolphins who will adopt a new name to replace Redcliffe are set to be unveiled as the NRL’s 17th team to join the competition in 2023.

“It is understood Bennett is close with signing with Redcliffe, who this month will be announced as Brisbane’s second team,” Channel 7 reported.

Bennett was always going home to Queensland after this season with Jason Demetriou taking over as head coach of South Sydney.

The 71-year-old was typically frosty with reporters over conjecture surrounding his future after the 14-12 Grand Final loss to the Panthers.

“I’m not looking for a fairytale ending, I’m not finished yet,” Bennett said post match.

“I haven’t told anyone I’ve retired from coaching.”

Bennett has been linked with a role with the Rabbitohs next season although not in a head coaching capacity with the club keen to hold onto his services.

However it would be difficult for Bennett to juggle dual roles if he is charged with building the Dolphins from scratch next year for their NRL debut in Round 1, 2023.

Bennett has long been tipped to be the coach of either of the three expansion bids, but is set to beat out former Cowboys and Maroons coach Paul Green for the winning bid Redcliffe.

The Dolphins will have the most experienced coach in history with Bennett coaching 554 wins from 886 games for the Raiders, Broncos, Dragons, Knights and Rabbitohs, including 10 grand finals and seven premierships.

The Dolphins are set to beat the Brisbane Jets and the Brisbane Firehawks to the 17th license on the back of their impressive $100 million worth of assets.

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys and CEO Andrew Abdo are expected to make an official announcement about the 17th team this month.

