Dolphins lure Isaako from Broncos in cross-town switch

The 25-year-old is the second major signing by the Dolphins after Kangaroos and Maroons second-rower Felise Kaufusi last month agreed to a three-year deal.

The Dolphins have also signed Parramatta forward Ray Stone for their inaugural season in 2023.

Isaako, who was the 2018 NRL rookie of the year, has played 76 NRL games for the Broncos and five Tests for the Kiwis, mainly at wing or fullback.

He has already registered 528 points in the NRL through 24 tries and 215 goals across four seasons, kicking at better than an 80 per cent success rate.

Dolphins’ CEO chief executive Terry Reader said Isaako was a great acquisition for the Dolphins as they continue to add players for their entry to the Telstra Premiership in 2023.

“Jamayne is fast, elusive and a point-scoring machine, so we welcome him into the first ever Dolphins squad,” Reader said.

“We have signed a couple of quality forwards in Felise Kaufusi and Ray Stone so it is encouraging to get an international outside back onto our roster as well.

“Jamayne is a great pick up for the Dolphins for our first year – it means we are pretty sure we already know who will be kicking goals for us in 2023.”

Isaako played under-20s for the Sharks before the Broncos recruited him from his home city of Christchurch.

He burst onto the NRL scene in 2018, scoring 239 points in the season and being crowned the NRL’s Dally M rookie of the year.

Isaako has played five Tests for New Zealand as well as representing Samoa in a lone match in 2019.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story