Dockers Face Tough Test

Dockers is currently on second on the points table and will get backing from other teams to inflict Eagles first loss of the season.

Coach Samuel Laila Ila said his boys have had a good training session this week to polish up on their skills and fitness level.

The team is confident to give Eagles a good run for their money.

This should be a perfect baptism of fire for emerging Mosquitos youngsters, Jason Logi, Thedius Wiliket and Brandon Bola to challenge the star-studded Eagles outfit in Greg Ekari, Pascal Bailey, Kelky Kaugla, Rex Peregua and Daniby Kase, who are elusive with the ball.

On the other hand, Eagles Coach, John Kalogha Timothy said he is wary of the challenge but is confident his boys will prevail in the end.

The game is expected to go down to the wire and spectators can be rest assured they'll get their money's worth tomorrow.

In the earlier match tomorrow, Gerehu Magpies will be looking to atone for their mediocre performance last week with a better performance against the Cats.

In the midday clash, Concept Koboni should prevail over Gordon Kokofas to maintain their third spot on the points ladder.

On Sunday's fixtures, improving Alavana Swans should give Gereka Bombers a good run for their money, while University Tigers and Port Power look to provide an entertaining match for the fans.

In the women's, competition leaders Concept Koboni meet Gerehu Magpies and Lamana Dockers go up against Maritime West Eagles.