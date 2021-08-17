Dobo Warriors Get Backing

Team captain Nancy Faole said it was great to see the women in their new attire.

“Our team is made up school-aged girls and I have always made sure the support and advice I give as a senior player is taken into consideration knowing every member of the team is doing fine,” she said.

The team’s performance was also outstanding in their match against the Butterflies, thrashing them to a 26-0 score line on Sunday.

Coach, Morris Selu said Water PNG has supported the team for the last 17 years and the win on the weekend goes to show that the new uniforms lifted their spirits.