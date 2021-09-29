Dobo Warriors Consistent

Administrator, Meke Maino Dobo said Warriors A grade team is an outstanding performing team and are current competition leaders in its division.

In elaborating on the clubs success, coach Bruce Au said the club has been performing consistently for the past three years, because training for players is a priority. The club has also seen some of its good players participate at the Digicel Cup competition.

Bruce said: “Being first in the competition, for me I am proud because it’s a hard competition to be in. Unlike previous years where we had problems with our management but for this year our boys are managed well. Our games haven’t been that easy as every game played is tough and we glad to achieve results for the club.”

The club’s U20, the women’s and men’s A grade teams are on first place and all three teams are confident in continuing their winning run.

“We’ve only put together the U20s team, every year we elevate the U20s to play in the A grade and we are also building the U20s each year including the school boys that show interest to play in the club,” he said.

Bruce added: “Our game plan is much the same every week we go in there to grind, we try to play the best in the entire 80 minutes and that’s how we play the game. We aim to outclass our opponent at every match.”