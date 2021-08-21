Do Or Die Looms

After a 11 grueling weeks of rugby league action the stage is set for the top 6 teams to battle on for this year's ultimate prize, the Digicel Cup.

While Tigers (1st) and Muruks (2nd) take the weekend off, the fight continues between Rabaul Gurias and Waghi Tumbe, and POM Vipers vs Hela Wigmen in do or die situation.

To Kickoff proceedings on Sunday at 1pm, Gurias who have been without their marquee players this season will face the might of the red hot Tumbe outfit. For Gurias this is possibly their toughest run yet since their last grand final appearance in 2016, where they lost to Tigers.

Although they won't be giving excuses, the Gurias young guns are ready to take the challenge with both hands against the experienced and aggressive Tumbe side on Sunday. From all accounts, Tumbe have made no secrets about their goal this year and are ready to cause problems for teams through the final series.

Sunday's main drawcard between the resurgent Vipers and defending champions Wigmen, is expected to be a physical but entertaining arm wrestle that will keep their fans on the edge of their seats. For Wigmen, it’s got to be first things first rather than getting ahead of themselves thinking about defending the cup. On current form, Vipers seem to have the edge over their opponents. Wigmen by their standards finished strongly against Tumbe last week and will definitely look to build on that momentum to turn the tables on the more fancied Vipers.

Losers on Sunday bow out, while winners advance to the next elimination round.