Disaster for Maroons as another Origin record tumbles

Paul Green's maiden series as coach of the Maroons has ended in an abysmal failure after Queensland became the first Origin side in history to surrender the series after holding an enormous advantage of playing the first two games in their own state.

And they weren't just defeats, they were complete and utter abject failures.

The record 50-6 loss in Townsville compounded by Sunday's 26-0 mauling at Suncorp Stadium.

It was the third time in history Queensland have been held scoreless in an Origin game and the first time they've suffered such embarrassment on their home ground.

The only times Queensland have been held scoreless previously were game two at the MCG in 1994 when NSW levelled the series 14-0 while they were beaten 8-0 at the Sydney Football Stadium in game one in 1990.

The series score now stands at a devastating 76-6 and the 70-point deficit is the largest in Origin history.

The Maroons will head to the July 14 dead-rubber looking to avoid their first 3-0 series whitewash in over two decades, when the 2000 NSW Blues swept the title with a record 62-point aggregate margin.

Nothing has gone right for Green this series. Injuries and illness ruined their Origin I preparations and game two turned farcical when the Maroons tried to rush 19th man Ronaldo Mulitalo into their squad after 18-year-old debutant fullback Reece Walsh strained his hamstring at the captain's run.

The fact New Zealand-born Mulitalo had to withdraw from the game due to uncertainty over his eligibility, prompting axed Brisbane winger Xavier Coates to be called to play on game day, highlighted just how disastrous this campaign has gone for Queensland.

Regardless of the pre-game kerfuffle, nothing could excuse how disjointed Queensland played in attack.

They started the game with some obvious aggression in their defence and an intensity to suggest they were up for the contest, but with ball in hand they played like strangers.

Most of their hit-ups were one-out runs and the few times they entered the attacking zone there was little shape or variety in what they tossed up to NSW.

Queensland's best opportunity came after a James Tedesco knock on 10 metres out, but fullback Valentine Holmes threw a dreadful intercept for Latrell Mitchell to race 85 metres untouched for a 12-0 lead.

It was a moment that broke Queensland hearts but highlighted how easily NSW picked apart whatever the Maroons had to offer.

By the time they trudged to the sheds trailing 18-0 at half-time five-eighth Cameron Munster knew their problem.

"We are not very in-sync at the moment," Munster said on Channel Nine.

"A lot of players are doing different things."

Green wanted his team to "chance our hand a bit" in the second half, but they could never find an answer to NSW's desperation.

Tom Trbojevic denied Xavier Coates a certain try when he whacked his ball-carrying arm as he tried to score in the 54th minute while Brian To'o matched the hunger in the 74th minute when he stripped Kyle Feldt of the ball over the tryline.

It was only the third time in Origin history Queensland have been held to nil in a game and questions must be asked of how Green has prepared this team.

The former Cowboys premiership-winning coach was only signed to a one-year deal to coach the Maroons and based on evidence this year he may not get a second season.