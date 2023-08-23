Digicel supports women’s rugby league

There is plenty of hype and excitement building up around women’s rugby league in the country being elevated to the next level.

Digicel PNG has again reaffirmed its continued support in promoting gender equality and giving more opportunities for young woman to play at the next stage of rugby league.

With the backing of Pacific-Aus Sport through the High Performance unit, and supporting sponsors and partners, this year’s national women’s championships is being used as a springboard for the women’s game to be played at an elite level like never before.

Key partner and longtime stalwart rugby league supporter and major sponsor, Digicel PNG, is again proud to be part of this exciting journey.

Speaking on the eve of the national women’s rugby league championships, Digicel PNG Senior Vice President, Lorna McPherson has reaffirmed the company’s unwavering support and expressed excitement and confidence in the way the game is progressing and how it has been managed.

“On behalf of Digicel PNG we are really excited to be part of something that is unique for Papua New Guinea. We have over 160 women flown in from around the country. From every province it’s so important for equality and for women’s gender, as well that women are seen to be at the same level as men in rugby league,” said McPherson.

“So for us it’s about who are the next Orchids and with this competition we’re really developing a league for women.”

McPherson acknowledged all stakeholders in the game for their trust and confidence in supporting the brand.

From a personal perspective, McPherson said she’s always passionate and excited about rugby league, especially the turnout at the DigicelExxon Mobil Cup competition finals over the past two weeks.