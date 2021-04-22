Digicel Renews For Two Years

The official announcement and signing of the continued sponsorship took place today between Digicel and PNG National Rugby League Competition.

The 10 year partnership between Digicel and the PNGNRLC was extended today with the announcement of Digicel recommitting its naming rights sponsorship of the Digicel Cup for a further two years.The extension of this major sponsorship deal was signed between Digicel Senior Vice President Lorna McPerson and PNGNRLC Board Chairman Adrian Chow and Acting PNGNRLC Comapetition Manager,Stanley Hondina.

Senior Vice President of Digicel PNG and passionate rugby league fan,Lorna McPerson said Digicel spend over K3 million a year in sponsorship as they have seen positive impact that the game has generated not only in rugby league space but the country as a whole.