Digicel Foundation donates PPE

The PPE packages were presented to the Port Moresby General Hospital CEO, at the Digicel Head office, Gordons on Wednesday 31st March.

An enthusiastic CEO of Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr. Paki Molumi was at the Digicel head office to receive the generous donation from the CEO for Digicel PNG Colin Stone and the Senior Vice President Lorna McPherson.

According to Lorna McPherson, the PPE are worth K10,000 including masks and hand sanitizers. CEO of PNG Colin Stone thanked the health workers across the country for their work towards Covid-19 pandemic.

“So thank you very much sir, thank you to your team and thank you to all the health care workers across Papua New Guinea.” Stone said.

Dr. Molumi said during the last three weeks of COVID-19 surge 150 of the staff at PMGH has gone down with the Covid-19 virus. He said currently there are 70 patients and with the current situation they expect a lot more to come in the coming weeks.

“To manage those patients you need lot of consumables especially the fast running items like face mask we need to protect our staff, so I want to thank the Digicel Foundation on behalf of the board and management of Port Moresby General Hospital for these donations.” Dr Molumi said.

Molumi said though the donation is small it contributes in a very big way in protecting of the health workers.