Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Returns in Style

The Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles held off the determined PRK Gulf Isou outfit 20-14 in the close and entertaining contest.

The young Isou outfit had worked hard in the preseason and were out with renewed passion to make a statement for this year’s campaign, but were denied with 6 points.

Having lost the game by just one converted try, the Gulf Isou Coach Roger Laka, would be happy with the performance of his side. He would want his boys to start well in the first forty on their next game to give themselves every chance to win. They were down 0-6 at half-time and their second-half performance wasnt enough to snag victory.

For the Western Highlands franchise, it was a good start to the season having finished in the bottom three in the 2023.

With the experienced coach, Francis Ray, taking charge of the team, the Eagles will only get better. The inclusion of experienced players the likes of Dickson Pipi and Joshua Joe helped the side to a good start to the season.

In the other matches of the day, Gurias held off the reigning champions, Enga Mioks 38 - 28 to open their account with the win.

The 2023 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Runners Up, Bintangor Goroka Lahanis, faced off with their traditional archrival NCDC Moni Plus Port Moresby Vipers in the third game of the triple header at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Meanwhile, in Minj, Jiwaka, the returning Wagi Tumbe hosted the Central Province Franchise Club, Central Dabaris. The intense encounter ended in favor of the home side, 18 – 14.

The Digicel ExxonMobil Cup competition round one matches continue tomorrow, 14 April, in Lae, and Kimbe.