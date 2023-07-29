Digicel ExxonMobil Cup nears final battle

This Saturday and Sunday games of round 15 will see current top teams, Enga Mioks, Tigers, Wigmen, Gurias, Muruks and Lahanis out to consolidate their spots on the ladder.

While competition pace setters Mioks are all but got the minor premiership honours in the bag, a win against Sepik Pride on Saturday is crucial to their build-up to the finals.

The Pride though have nothing to lose and can compete against the benchmark teams in the competition as they have shown in recent times.

Mioks are at another level this season with an unblemished winning track record that speaks for itself. An upset by Pride might be an understatement but if the footy gods are on their side, expect the unexpected.

The preceding match at 12.20 pm between ENB Gurias and Kimbe Cutters should see some fireworks as big brother up against small brother. Cutter's four-try hero last week, centre Elizah Rotinga will be the man to watch.

Gurias lost their way last week against Muruks, but are expected to regroup and bounce back to keep their finals hope alive.

In the Sunday main fixture is another traditional rivalry match. Foundation clubs Port Moresby Vipers go head to head with the formidable Goroka Lahanis outfit, barely sitting above the cut-off mark, potentially vying for a top 6 spot.

Given the class team they are, Vipers won’t die wondering with an outside chance of making the final cut.

The earlier clash between Tigers and Isou is a toss-up but Tigers might just prevail in the end.

On Sunday at the Lae Rugby League Oval, Hela Wigmen should easily account for Hagen Eagles while in the main game, Central Dabaris have a tough one against Mendi Muruks.