Digicel Cup Round 10 Preview

Rugby league fans can expect some more great matches in round 10 this weekend. The round kicks off tomorrow in Kokopo, while Sunday’s fixtures will see double headers played in Lae and Port Moresby, while Goroka hosts a game.

It’s been a period of upsets in the country’s premier rugby league competition and this weekend won’t be any exception.

Tomorrow match kicks off at 2pm as Agmark Gurias are looking to redeem themselves when they host PRK Gulf Isou at the Kalabond Oval in Kokopo.

On Sunday in Goroka, Bintangor Goroka Lahanis play neighbours Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles at the Sir Danny Leah Oval. With both teams picking up some good form late, this could be an even contest.

The Port Moresby’s Santos National Football stadium will feature a double header.

At 1pm Sunday, JPG Waghi Tumbe after their upset win against the Gurias last week will be pumped to face Kroton Hela Wigmen. The Wigmen humbled by the Dabaris last week are seeking redemption. Wigmen should account for Tumbe in a close one.

At 3pm, it’s the clash of the heavy weights, Moni Plus NCDC Vipers lock horns with reigning champions, Lae Snax Tigers.

Interestingly, this is Tigers first game back in Port Moresby since winning the grand final in September 2021. However, this could be met by a hostile Vipers reception, who are desperate to bounce back after conceding two consecutive defeats against Dabaris and Muruks.

Tigers have had their share of bad lucks as well but last week’s win over Mioks should restore their confidence as they look forward to get their cup defense campaign back on track.

Under Oscar Tonga, Tigers have a big task ahead of them to keep the club’s legacy and must start this Sunday against the big boys from the big smoke Port Moresby Vipers.

In Lae, new competition leaders, PRK Mendi Muruks need to be on their game when they meet the entertainers of the competition, CPG Central Dabaris who are enjoying a two match-winning streak against competition juggernauts Vipers and Wigmen.



In the main match, EPG Mioks meet Kimbe Cutters at 3pm. Again Cutters riding at the back of their three consecutive wins on the trot, will be put to the test by the new look Mioks aggression and intent with speed out wide.

If Cutters stick to their game plan and remain consistent with good discipline, they could easily account for Mioks.

While in Goroka the Lahanis might to be too strong for Mt. Hagen Eagles.