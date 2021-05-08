Digicel Cup deferred

The decision was made at a special PNG National Rugby League Competition (NRLC) board meeting on Friday, May 7th.

PNGNRLC board chairman, Adrian Chow, said the delay was due to members of one of the Digicel Cup teams testing positive for COVID-19 following routine tests undertaken on players and officials of the participating franchise teams.

Chairman Chow said the team underwent rapid diagnostic antigen tests yesterday morning prior to their departure to Port Moresby in line with the travel requirements put in place for all teams.

The results of the tests indicated that two of the players were positive while the rest of the team members were cleared.

The PNGNRLC and the PNG Rugby Football League are now working closely with the National Pandemic Control Centre and the PNG Sports Foundation to oversee the management of the situation to ensure the competition can resume in a safe environment for all.