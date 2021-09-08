Digicel Cup Awards Night

Both Competition Manager Ora Gairo and Competition Officer Saku Ank said the Digicel Awards night is an event that gives hype to the grand finale match.

Gairo said the awards night will recognize all who participated in the season, including the efforts of individual players, match officials, coaches, and managers.

He added, “Although it’s been a very short season, the PNGNRLC is proud to say that yes we going into the final this weekend as we look forward to see the best team win.”

Alluding to Gairo’s comments, the competition officer said a lot of young players have come through this season, and whether they continue or not, the recognition that they will get from the awards night is something that will go down history; something they will remember for the rest of their lives.