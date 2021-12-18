Development Programs, Pathway For Rugby League

He emphasized that investing in development programs is the only way to identify and bring about great rugby league future talents.

Several rugby league competitions and programs are now actively rolled out in both East and West Sepik since their bid and preparedness to participate in the Digicel Cup.

“Already in Both East and West Sepik, league program are engaging young people who are now showing interest in the sport of rugby league which is what we want to see in our young people for them to be part of something great that will benefit them in the future” said Kange.

Kange says developing young talents at a young age is what can be done at a community level so that future league stars can be created not just for East and West Sepik but for the country.

“If PNG can produce top names such as the Wellington brothers and Justin Olam, then for player at a young age going through the ranks into playing in top tier games in the country such as the Digicel Cup can surely create stars in the future” said Kange.

Kange said it is now up to the management team to start identifying key players that stand out from local league who can then be developed into playing in top tier games and into the future.