Develop Grassroots League

With the recent signing of the sponsorship between the KPHL and PNGNRL to support the grassroots competition in the country, the K6 million funding support from KPHL earlier this week will go a long way in developing young rugby league enthusiasts.

“When we talk about rugby league and moving forward, this is the way forward and organizing schools league program will only develop our young talents,” Tsaka said.

KPHL Managing Director, Wapu Sonk was vocal on the improvement of the sport at grassroots level but more so stated that the program is in a better position to mold and instill good behavior in young men and women who are into playing the sport of rugby league in the country.

“We a glad to support such programs, especially to do with grassroots, because we know it instills discipline and good character into young people,” he said.

While the focus on grassroots level, especially at a schools level, high education institutions will also be looked at in the future where rugby league enthusiasts from universities and other education institutions can also participate in their own established programs organized by PNGNRL.

Meanwhile, Tsaka said rugby league has come a long way and developing the young man and women now will only cater to replaying the ones representing PNG playing for the Kumuls, Hunters and the Orchids in the future.