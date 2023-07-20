DEM Cup finals date set

Matches are rescheduled to be played only in Port Moresby and Lae for the remaining 3 rounds before the top 6 teams are decided.

PNGNRLC Manager, Paul Joseph when confirming the new dates for the finals series, thanked all the 12 franchises and major sponsors for their full cooperation and understanding, especially during the past 11 weeks of the pool matches.

Competition resumes this weekend with the pool cross-over matches set for the next three weeks culminating in the top 6 teams, proceeding to the finals series.

After the bye last week, Joseph said dates for the semi-finals had been reset to start on August 13, 20 and 27 while the grand final has been moved back to the 3rd of September, 2023 in Port Moresby.

Joseph also gave a brief preview of the six scheduled matches for Port Moresby and Lae this Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Rugby league fans in Port Moresby for the first time this year will the opportunity to watch current competition leaders, Enga Mioks taking on the Port Moresby Vipers in the main game on Sunday while on Saturday Mendi Muruks meet traditional rival East New Britain Gurias on Sunday.