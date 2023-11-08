Delay PNG Games

The Committee met in Port Moresby last weekend and deliberated on a request for Games reschedule from the National Government through the Sports Minister, Don Polye.

The PNG Games Council chairman, Albert Veratau informed the Executive Committee that the government's reasons were threefold;

Firstly, National Government funding commitment for the Games was not released to complete Games preparations.

Secondly, Team PNG participation at the 2023 Honiara Pacific Games November 17th to 4th December 2023 was too close to the PNG Games Schedule 6th - 16th December 2023, and;

Thirdly, the likelihood of passengers stranded at domestic airports during the Christmas/New Year peak period, for provincial teams travelling to and from the nation's capital was real.

Considering the current daily trend of flight downgrades and cancellations by the national carrier Air Niugini, which has caused inconveniences for the travelling public.

Veratau appealed to the Council to reschedule the Games and move forward to the New Year when Pacific Games participants return home and the airline industry goes past the peak period.

The Executive Committee comprising of Nane Tomala (Momase Region) Vincent Pesnu (Highlands), Conrad Golumu (NGI) and Henry Kavana (Southern), Auvita Rapilla PNGOC and Peter Aglua PNGSF recommended for the Games to be moved to 10-20 January 2024.

For compliance with the PNG Games Charter, the PNG Games Council comprising of 22 provincial representatives will be invited to vote through a postal resolution to endorse the recommendation.

Meanwhile, John Susuve the Chairperson of the Games Organizing Committee, applauds the Executive Committee for the wise decision. Further stating, that the slight delay was a blessing for all provinces to complete fundraising activities and finalize logistics arrangements to take teams to Port Moresby.

He also appealed to the business and corporate organizations in the host city to come forward and assist the GOC to deliver a successful Games.