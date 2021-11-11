Decklam To Mentor Youngsters

He was winner of PNG Light Heavyweight Boxing championships held in Port Moresby recently. After the fight, he has decided to use his boxing experience, technics and skills to inspire and mentor youngsters who would like to take up the sport.

The East New Britain fighter started his amateur boxing at aged 15, under former boxing greats Bernard Fong and Ben Tami who nurtured and mentored him from his amateur days before turning pro when he moved to Port Moresby in mid 90s.

Decklam from the Duke Of York Islands in ENB made a successful return to professional boxing two weeks ago when he beat current PNG pro boxing champion John Korake.

He is in his late 30s and decided to share his own experiences and passion to inspire and nurture young boxers who can take the sport to a professional level.

Decklam before getting into boxing was a mad soccer fanatic growing but opted to take up boxing along the way. While boing his heart out, he took up rugby league also as he had a solid built good for rugby.

“I joined rugby league because I love the big body contacts and the use of mind power to persevere in the game, as it enhances my boxing skills and technics. It made me feel stronger physically, mentally and spiritually going into a boxing match.”

Decklam reminds young boxers that it takes great discipline, hard work and determination to achieve goals. He added that to endure big fights or any contest for that matter, one must be prepared physically, spiritually and mentally.