Deaf Team Takes Part In 7s Challenge

Participating at the challenge was four men’s teams who participate at the three-day event held at the Bava Rugby Park, Port Moresby.

The teams are made up of talented rugby players with hearing impaired but are excited and privileged to be part of the a high profile tournament to showcase their rugby skills and talents.

Athlete Apo Yosman, a father of four and of Eastern Highlands heritage was over the moon playing in front of a big crowd during at the rookies sevens tournament.

Tournament Director, Sailosi Druma, said having the deaf teams in the tournament is part of PNGRFU Inclusion program, which initially started with two teams.

This year they have included four teams, he added Sepik and Rabaul have also shown their interest and have indicated that they will turn up for next year’s tournament.

Having the two centres joining next year adds value to the tournament and makes it more inclusive to have the deaf teams participating, which makes them feel good.