De Belin to reunite with Holbrook in PNG

Holbrook coached de Belin at St George Illawarra when the former St Helens and Gold Coast Titans mentor was starting his coaching career with the Dragons NYC under 20s team in 2012.

De Belin, whose grandmother Aileen Leary was born in PNG while her parents were serving as missionaries, has been considering declaring his eligibility for the Kumuls since the 2013 World Cup, when Adrian Lam was in charge of the team.

Lam coached de Belin in his first season with the Dragons in 2011 and alerted him of his eligibility for the Kumuls but the now 32-year-old felt at the time that he didn’t know enough about his heritage

However, de Belin discussed his interest in representing PNG before last year’s World Cup with assistant coach John Wilshire and following the appointment of Holbrook he is now set to make his Test debut for the Kumuls.

The Dragons lock is one of seven NRL players in the PNG squad to play Cook Islands on October 15 and Fiji on October 29 in Port Moresby, including South Sydney’s Alex Johnston and Melbourne’s Justin Olam.

Dragons second-rower Dan Russell, Titans forward Jacok Alick and Cowboys pair Zac Laybutt and Robert Derby were also named in the squad.

Other notable selections include Leigh halfback Lachlan Lam and hooker Edwin Ipape, who were both named in the Super League team of the year.

Leeds second-rower Rhyse Martin, who captained the Kumuls at last year's World Cup, and winger Nene Macdonald are also in the squad, along with Castleford pair Liam Horne and Nixon Putt.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story