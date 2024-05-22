DCP looks to drive the implementation of police code of ethics

Dr Mitna said this following the assumption of his new role as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of administration.

The cabinet recently appointed former DCP Administration Joanne Clarkson to a new diplomatic portfolio representing the RPNGC in Australia, appointed Samson Kua as Deputy Commissioner of Regional Operations, and appointed Dr Mitna as the new DCP and chief of administration taking over from Clarkson.

Dr Mitna said the constabulary's executive management will continue to introduce reforms aimed at improving policing services across the nation, from here onward and into the immediate future.

Dr Mitna said their biggest challenge now is to win back public support and trust.

“The tragic events of black Wednesday on January 10 had severed our relationship with the community especially here in Port Moresby city, and therefore it was imperative for the Constabulary to win back public trust and confidence in the hearts and minds of the people, the government, and all other stakeholders,” he said.

He said the Internal Affairs directorate will vigorously pursue all outstanding disciplinary cases, identify corrupt police officers, and terminate them from the force.

“We will cleanse this organization to win back the trust and confidence of the people,” DCP Mitna said.

He said the office of the DCP Administration will reintroduce the police code of ethics contained in the Constabulary Standing Orders (CSO) to stimulate changes in front-line policing across the nation, and it will encourage the Divisional Commanders, PPCs and PSCs to drive this ambitious change.

He said they will have to maintain regular parades and manpower audits and take stock of their inventory of firearms vehicles, furniture, computers, printers, and all other forms of hardware at their disposal.

He said such audits and inventories are part of the organizational culture enshrined in the CSO and Constabulary's Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) manuals.

He said proper accountability of these vital assets will also help to promote the values of good governance within the Constabulary.

“We will reintroduce the CSO and SOPs, and ensure that ACPs, PPCs, and PSCs are made to exert and maintain these values down the rank and file.

“The SOP is the guide that spells out the rules of engagement for all members of the Constabulary.

“Much of the values of discipline accountability and ethical conduct have eroded considerably over the years because policemen and policewomen opted to be ignorant and irresponsible.

“In doing so, we acquired the risk of exposing the organization to all forms of exploitation, “DCP Dr Mitna added.