Daru Teams Show Passion

While the local rugby union association back in Daru has suffered due to lack of interest and support by corporate organizations and more so provincial government funding assistance, the love and passion of the game amongst the youths in the community is unrelenting.

If anything, the reemergence of the two Daru teams, Kazens and Amaroa 7s teams at this year’s Sportstok 7s tournament is a testament to the sacrifice, perserverance and determination by these young men to come out to the big stage like Port Moresby to realize their rugby dreams.

Out of the 16 teams that took part in the 4th Sportstok 7s tournament over the weekend, Kazens and Amaroa certainly made their presence felt against some of the big name city teams, making it through to the shield grand final. It was mates vs mates, Kazens against Amaroa. There was no love lost between them. Kazens prevailed 12-7 at fulltime.

After the match Kazens co-captain Thomas James said the sacrifice really paid off.

Amaroa team led by former Pukpuk 7s player and Captain Allan Sisah, said it was great attending the tournament again to expose some of their new talents.

Allan said the team will now prepare for the next 7’s tournament back in Daru, called the Kundu Cup sponsored by BSP.